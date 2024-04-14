×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Who Is Payal Kapadia, First Indian Director In 30 Years To Compete For Cannes' Palme d'Or?

Payal Kapadia, an alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), made her debut film Afternoon Cloud in 2017 and it premiered at Cannes that year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Payal Kapadia
Payal Kapadia | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light scripted history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the prestigious Competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d’Or. Kapadia’s film will be presented under the segment alongside 19 highly anticipated titles, including Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos, Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola, Oh Canada by Paul Scrader, Bird by Andrea Arnold, The Shrouds by David Cronenberg, and Anora by Sean Baker.

Who is Payal Kapadia?

Kapadia, an alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), made her debut film Afternoon Cloud in 2017 and it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker was the only Indian to compete at Cannes that year. 

 

Additionally, her experimental documentary, What is the Summer Saying, debuted internationally at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2018. The movie went on to win the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival's Special Jury Prize.

Payal Kapadia’s recognised projects 

In 2015, Kapadia's experimental short film The Last Mango Before Monsoon won both a Special Jury Prize and a FIPRESCI Prize at the Oberhausen International Film Festival. In addition, the movie received multiple other honours, including Special Mention at Filmadrid and Best Film and Best Editing at the 2016 Mumbai International Film Festival. The skilled director was selected for the Berlinale Talents Program and the Cinefondation Cannes Residency in 2019.

However, Kapadia is best known for her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight side-bar where it won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award.

Advertisement
Still from A Night of Knowing Nothing

 

In an interview with Open The Magazine, the filmmaker had discussed the themes she chooses for her movies and said that, in addition to her work, "things like marriage, love, and commitment are also in one’s face" at her age. "I use these characters to answer some of those questions," replied Kapadia.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

4 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

8 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

8 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

10 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

11 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

11 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

11 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

11 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

12 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

13 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

16 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

17 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

18 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

19 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo