Friends star Matthew Perry has hand down almost $1 million (A$1.53 million) in his last will to his family members and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, who is included as a beneficiary in addition to his close relatives. US Weekly reported that the late actor left Dunn, whom he dated almost 20 years ago, as a beneficiary of his Alvy Singer Living Trust, along with his sister Caitlin Morrison, mother Suzanne Morrison, and father John Perry.

What did the court documents say?

The court document obtained by US Weekly stated, “All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate.”

Matthew named his father, John Perry, and mother, Suzanne Morrison, as beneficiaries of his trust in addition to his half-siblings from their two previous marriages. Keith Morrison, Matthew's stepfather, and Suzanne are parents to four children: Emily, Madeline, William, and Caitlin Morrison. Matthew’s father, John, and stepmom Debbie Boyle also have a daughter named Maria Perry-Bowick.

While every other name in the list were part of Matthew’s family, Dunn’s inclusion raised eyebrows, given that the couple dated from 2003 to 2005 and split up well before he drew up the will in 2009, let alone the fact that it was carried out on March 12, 2024.

Matthew, who was 35 years old, at the time he started dating Dunn, who was 19, shared a 19 years age difference. Despite this, the two had a close bond that the Friends star cherished.﻿ The two were together at the time of Matthew’s sobriety and stability, which he attributed to Dunn.

Matthew Perry’s death

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home, according to coroner’s records. His body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. According to the autopsy reports, Matthew died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine. He also drowned in “the heated end of his pool,” but it was a secondary factor in his death.

