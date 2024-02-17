Advertisement

Bengali veteran actress Anjana Bhowmick died this morning in Kolkata due to respiratory problems, the family confirmed the news to PTI. Mother-in-law of Jisshu Sengupta, she was admitted to a private hospital on February 16. She was 79.

Who was Anjana Bhowmick?

Born in Cooch Behar on December 30, 1944, the actress completed her Higher Secondary Examination and then moved to Kolkata Later, she moved where she pursued her education at Sarojini Naidu College for Women in Dum Dum and graduated from the University of Calcutta. Fondly known as Babli, her father, the late Bibhutibhushan Bhowmick, was also an actor and it was he who introduced her to the world of acting.

(A file photo of the actress | Image: Instagram)

Anjana married Navy Officer Anil Sharma and were parents to two daughters Nilanjana Sharma and Chandana Sharma, who are also actresses. Nilanjana is married to popular actor Jisshu.

Anjana Bhowmik's career

She started her acting career at the age of 20 with the 1964 Bengali film Anustup Chanda. Born as Arati, she changed her name to Anjana before the release of the film. Her acting prowess was praised by both audiences and critics and became one of the major heroines of Uttam Kumar.

(A still from the movie | Image: X)

Together, Anjana and Uttam gave major hits like Chowringhee, Kokhono Megh, Nayika Sangbad, Roudra Chhaya and Raj Drohi. After giving numerous hits with Kumar, the critics predicted that she wouldn't be successful without Kumar as a hero. This didn't go down well for the actress, and to prove to critics, she worked with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in the highly acclaimed Mahashweta.

She was last seen in the 1987 film Nishibasar and then quit the acting.

Anjana Bhowmick is survived by her two daughters Nilanjana Sharma and Chandana Sharma.