Advertisement

World Laughter Day serves as a much needed reminder for all those who chance across the occasion, to prioritise happiness - both from the perspective of physical as well as mental health. Kajol had a unique way of commemorating the occasion, by taking a mild dig at her own self.

Advertisement

Kajol believes it is important to be able to laugh at yourself

Kajol took to her Instagram handle, to share a video montage of herself featuring clips of the actress' various public appearances. What was unique about this clip, was the fact that Kajol was seen tripping and falling on camera, in each one of them. The adjoining caption, Kajol quipped about her "well-behaved" public persona, emphasising, how sometimes, it is important to be able to laugh at oneself.

Advertisement

The caption to her post read, "After looking through all my pictures I realised I’m astonishingly well behaved in front of the still (camera)! So let’s just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh . #worldlaughterday"

Advertisement

What is next for Kajol?

Kajol last appeared in 2023 direct-to-OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She essayed the central role of Devyani, in Amit Sharma's segment of the anthology, titled Tilchatta, set up around a riveting plot twist in its climax. The actress has been taking things slow on the professional front this year, with a Kajol starrer, yet to mark its release.

Advertisement

That being said, Kajol does have three projects, currently in the pipeline, in various stages of development. First up, is Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. The film will serve as Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut and notably also features The Goat Life fame, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film has made headlines even prior to its press tour, owing to the fact that Ibrahim will be debuting, sans a love interest in the film. Next in line for Kajol, in Kriti Sanon's debut venture as producer, Do Patti, a release date for which is yet to be announced. Finally, Kajol also has in the works, film Maa, for which she is currently shooting.