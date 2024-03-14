×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Undergoes Double Masectomy

Taking to her official social media handle, Olivia Munn shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
US actress Olivia Munn has revealed that she underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Taking to her official social media handle, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared that she was diagnosed with the disease in April 2023. However, she decided to keep her diagnosis private to "get through some of the hardest parts.”

Olivia Munn underwent double mastectomy 

Olivia shared multiple photos and videos on her official Instagram handle. She wrote, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” Along with this, she also shared a statement which read, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes.” She further mentioned, “I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Olivia explained that she has undergone four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy. 

Olivia Munn thanks family and friends for their support 

Olivia thanked her friends and family for their support, including her partner comedian John Mulaney. She credited her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaiis Aliabadi, for helping to save her life. Her diagnosis came after Dr Aliabadi decided to calculate her breast cancer risk assessment score. She was sent to get an MRI after her doctor found her lifetime risk for breast cancer was 37 per cent. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

