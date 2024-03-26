Advertisement

Surrounded by the admiration for her recent film Article 370 and the anticipation of impending parenthood, Yami Gautam shared her hopes and aspirations for her child's upbringing. Amid Holi celebrations, Yami candidly discussed her dedication to preserving cultural traditions. In an interview with DNA, she articulated her desire for her child to experience the same rich heritage and customs that shaped her own upbringing.

Yami Gautam opens up about motherhood

Recognising that parenting approaches vary from family to family, Yami emphasised that she and her husband Aditya Dhar are speaking solely from their personal perspective, acknowledging the uniqueness of each family's journey. Holi, like other Indian festivals, is about celebrating traditions. In an interview with DNA, Yami said that she would want to pass these traditions and rituals on to her child when they arrive into the world.

Yami Gautam with her husband Aditya Dhar | Image: Instagram

Yami said, “I think as a parent you always want your child to grow up in the same traditions and rituals and customs that we did. At least Aditya and I would want that, because it was very personal to each and every family. So, whatever we have grown up on observing and following and respecting, we hope to pass it on ahead. So for Holi, as I said, before playing we offer the first colour to our deity and then offer Prasad and then wish all the elders.”

The actress further added, "I hope that in future when our child or anybody from that future generation comes of age, they're there able to enjoy it in the same spirit and essence and with that same innocence that we got to enjoy."

Yami Gautam shares her childhood memory of Holi

During the same interview, Yami Gautam reminisced about the simple joys of playing with colours during Holi with her neighbourhood friends. Recalling those carefree days, she fondly described how they eagerly anticipated the moment someone would initiate the colourful festivities, without the need for extravagant setups or music.

Yami Gautam file photo | Image: Instagram

Yami shared a glimpse of the traditional practices her family upheld during the festival, mentioning how her mother ensured she applied oil to her hair and face before stepping outside. In an era before the popularity of organic colours, they embraced the inevitable stains left by the vibrant hues of the celebration. Upon returning home, the highlight of their post-Holi festivities was indulging in homemade Gujiyas.

