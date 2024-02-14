Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

Advertisement

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kannada star Yash, who has been hard at work for his upcoming movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, spent some quality time with his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids Yatharv and Ayra. Radhika posted some images from the time on social media, giving a glimpse of the family time Yash enjoyed on the day dedicated to love.

Yash's pics from Valentine's Day celebrations go viral

Wishing Yash on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Radhika wrote, "Valentine’s lunch with my ‘forever’ Valentines (sic)." She also share some photos from the lunch they enjoyed with their two kids. In the photos, Yash sported a casual look and donned a light blue shirt with blue denim. He sported his signature beard and long hair with sunglasses.

Radhika complemented her husband in a white sleeveless shirt and matching trousers. The couple's kids were seated by their side in the lovely family pictures.

Yash busy with Toxic shoot

KGF franchise star Yash in December last year announced that the title of his next film is Toxic, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame. According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. The movie has been filming at a brisk pace.

He is also attached to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan as Raavan but an official announcement in the regard is awaited.