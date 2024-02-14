English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

Yash took time out from his busy work schedule and celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids- Yatharv and Ayra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:Yash/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kannada star Yash, who has been hard at work for his upcoming movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, spent some quality time with his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids Yatharv and Ayra. Radhika posted some images from the time on social media, giving a glimpse of the family time Yash enjoyed on the day dedicated to love.

Yash's pics from Valentine's Day celebrations go viral

Wishing Yash on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Radhika wrote, "Valentine’s lunch with my ‘forever’ Valentines (sic)." She also share some photos from the lunch they enjoyed with their two kids. In the photos, Yash sported a casual look and donned a light blue shirt with blue denim. He sported his signature beard and long hair with sunglasses.

Radhika complemented her husband in a white sleeveless shirt and matching trousers. The couple's kids were seated by their side in the lovely family pictures.

Advertisement

Yash busy with Toxic shoot

KGF franchise star Yash in December last year announced that the title of his next film is Toxic, which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame. According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025. The movie has been filming at a brisk pace.

Advertisement

He is also attached to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan as Raavan but an official announcement in the regard is awaited.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement