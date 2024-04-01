×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Yash, Ram Charan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor - Here's How Celebs Enjoyed Easter 2024

From Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor-Soha Ali Khan, several celebrities have taken to Twitter and wished their fans Easter.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash's family, Ram Charan family
Yash's family, Ram Charan family | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the world celebrates the joyous occasion of Easter, members of the Indian film industry also joined in the celebrations and spread warmth and well wishes across social media platforms.

Arjun reaches bae Malaika’s house for a luncheon

Amidst the festivities, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, known for their high-profile relationship, added to the Easter cheer. The duo was spotted together at an Easter fest hosted by Malaika's mother, Joyce, on March 31. The gathering, which included Malaika's sister Amrita, witnessed Arjun actively participating in the celebrations in videos and pictures going viral.

 

 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is gearing up for his role in an upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial, conveyed his wishes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Happy Easter, everyone." Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema star Nivin Pauly shared a video message, spreading joy and goodwill with the words, "Wishing all a Happy Easter." Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who was recently seen in the streaming movie Maja Ma, opted for a traditional E-card to convey her Easter wishes.

Saba Ali Khan shares a glimpse of Pataudi celebration of Easter

She took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan alongside their kids celebrating Easter. Not to be left behind, actress Kajol who is awaiting the release of her film Do Patti, greeted her followers on Instagram Stories by saying, "Happy Easter, everybunny! May your day be as colourful as finding that golden egg! And remember, calories don't count today, right? #HappyEaster #EasterJoy."

 

 

Adding a touch of family charm, Yash's wife shared warming pictures of their children's Easter egg hunt and quoted, "Our little bunnies had an egg-cellent time at the Easter hunt! Hope you all have a day filled with joy, love, and springtime magic! Happy Easter." Ram Charan’s dog also shared a family picture of how the South star celebrated the extended holiday on a beach.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:22 IST

