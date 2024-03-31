×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Video From Her Birthday Celebration With Kids Ayra, Yatharv

Radhika Pandit rang in her 40th birthday this year, back on March 7. The former actress recently revisited the celebrations, featuring Yash and her family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash with Radhika Pandit
Yash with Radhika Pandit | Image:radhikapandit/Instagram
Radhika Pandit's 40th birthday celebrations earlier this year, was an affable mix of quiet family time paired with some fun celebrations with friends. The former actress recently revisited the same via a video montage capturing the highlights of her 40th birthday.

Radhika Pandit revisits her 40th birthday celebrations


Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy video montage, tracing the day of her 40th birthday - March 7. The video in question, showed Radhika surrounded by family at her residence as she cut into one cake after another. Of course present for the celebrations, was husband Yash, as well as their two children, Ayra and Yatharv.

The evening of March 7, saw Yash and Radhika deck up in formals as they hosted their friends in a gala celebration. The caption to her post read, "7th March, a reminder of how blessed I am to have such incredible people in my life #radhikapandit #nimmaRP" For the unversed, Radhika last featured in 2019 Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana in the titular role. This was followed by a cameo in Malayalam film My Santa.

Yash will next be seen in Toxic


Yash partaking in Radhika Pandit's birthday celebrations comes in the midst of the actor prepping for Toxic. Recent buzz around the film has presented Kiara Advani as the leading lady of the film. While Kiara has been building her filmography down South, Kareena, who will also be starring in the film as the parallel female lead, will be embarking on her first pan-India project. As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the actress will not star opposite Yash in a romantic capacity, but instead, will be playing his sister.

Despite not being Yash's leading lady in Toxic, Kareena's role is reportedly a powerful one. While Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, Kareena has just seen through the release of her heist film, Crew, currently running in theatres. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:05 IST

