Music composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alpana on February 28. The 27-year-old composer shared the news along with a photo on his Instagram handle. He rose to fame after his musical mix rendition of the Rasoi Mein Kaun Thaa dialogue from the popular Hindi serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral on social media.

Yashraj Mukhate shares first photo from wedding

The music composer took to his Instagram handle to share the first photo of his wedding on February 28. In the photo, the social media sensation can be seen dressed in a sherwani, while his better half Alpana can be seen donning a red saree. Unlike traditional weddings, the couple seemingly had a registered wedding as both of them can be seen happily signing marriage documents.

Sharing the photo, Yashraj wrote, “Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage!” After his wedding announcement, many took his post's comments section to congratulate the newly married couple.