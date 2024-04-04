×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Yodha Star Raashii Khanna Performs Griha Pravesha At New Residence In Hyderabad | Photos

Raashii Khanna travelled to Hyderabad for the housewarming ceremony of her new home. Photos from the event surfaced online on Thursday, March 4.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Raashii Khanna, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her work in the recently released film Yodha, has purchased her third home in Hyderabad. The actress, along with her family and friends, travelled to Hyderabad for the housewarming ceremony. Photos from the event surfaced online on Thursday. 

Raashii Khanna performs housewarming ceremony

In the pictures, Rashii can be seen performing the housewarming in an Indian outfit. The actress wore a red suit that featured beige and gold embroidery work on the sleeves, neckline, kurta borders, and dupatta of the three-piece ensemble. She was accompanied by her mother and some of her close relatives. Rashii earlier purchased two houses in Hyderabad, one in 2015 and another in 2017.

 

What’s next for Rashii Khanna?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Report, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The teaser of the film, which was released recently, gives a glimpse of what transpired behind the Godhra train tragedy.

It offers a peek into the “unknown facts” that had been “hidden” for 22 years since the incident took place in February 2002. In the teaser, Vikrant is seen as an investigative journalist.

 

Earlier, The makers had released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident. The film directed by Ranjan Chandel is set to release on May 3. The actress also has the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 and the Telugu film Telusu Kada in the pipeline.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

