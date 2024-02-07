Advertisement

Renowned YouTuber and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson who is popularly known as MrBeast, recently disclosed that he is dealing with astigmatism. This common eye condition causes blurry or distorted vision and according to the National Eye Institute, it results from an abnormal shape in the cornea or lens.

Sharing his revelation on social media, MrBeast humorously admitted, "This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol." After an eye checkup, he discovered he had significant astigmatism. Transitioning to contact lenses, he noticed a remarkable improvement—his eyesight is now three times better, eliminating the need to squint.

This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally 😅🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

MrBeast's revelation of his eye condition followed a selfless act where he financed cataract removal surgeries for 1000 individuals facing blindness. In a video that garnered over 170 million views last year, MrBeast documented the transformative before-and-after experiences of these patients.

In collaboration with ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson from Jacksonville, Florida, MrBeast initiated the project by identifying patients in need through homeless shelters and free clinics. Levenson, initially unfamiliar with MrBeast, was persuaded to join the cause. The surgeries for the 40 patients were successfully completed in a single day effectively.

Expressing his astonishment, Levenson highlighted the recipients' disbelief at receiving free surgeries out of sheer generosity. He hopes that MrBeast's actions will inspire a collective effort to eliminate avoidable blindness and address the potential for significant gains in human productivity and potential.

He said in the video, "If MrBeast can light a fire, and if we can get governmental and private support behind it, we can end half of all the blindness in the world. Without all that much cost, and with incredible gains in human productivity and human potential."

Mr Beast is currently the most-subscribed YouTube personality in the world with over 236 million subscribers in total.