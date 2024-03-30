×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

YouTuber YourFellowArab Kidnapped By Haiti Gang Leader ‘Barbecue’, Ransom Demanded

YouTuber YourFellowArab, who recently went to interview ‘Barbecue’, has been reportedly kidnapped by him in Haiti for $600k ransom.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
YourFellowArab
YourFellowArab | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Addison Pierre Maalouf who is popularly known as YourFellowArab or simply Arab, has reportedly been abducted in Haiti. The Georgia-based YouTuber is known for his ventures into mainstream tourism and recently travelled to the violence-stricken nation before his sudden disappearance. Notably, Maalouf's Instagram account has remained inactive since July of the previous year.

What happened to YourFellowArab?

Speculations suggest that Maalouf journeyed to Port-au-Prince to conduct an interview with the notorious figure Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier before vanishing without a trace. Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim that the kidnappers, allegedly acting on behalf of the feared gang leader Lanmò 100 jou from the Viv Ansanm coalition, have demanded a staggering ransom of $600,000 for Maalouf's release. Despite an initial payment of $40,000, the captors continue to insist on a much larger sum.

 

 

Who broke the news of YourFellowArab's arrest?

The distressing news of Maalouf's abduction was brought to public attention by popular streamers, with Sneako addressing the matter during a recent livestream where he urged viewers to pray for his safe return. He said, “Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti. He has been kidnapped for 15 days. YourFellowArab, a YouTuber and a good friend, a love speech member.... free Arab and pray for Arab. Arab has been kidnapped for 15 days. I just saw an article. Yeah, I know, a random announcement. A random announcement, I know.”

Similarly, Twitch streamer Lalem also took to social media to confirm the unfortunate incident and promised to work towards Maalouf's swift release. He tweeted, “Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love ya'll he’ll be out soon.”

Fellow content creator Miles Routledge claimed to have communicated with Maalouf while in custody and disclosed that the YouTuber was accompanied by a local fixer named Sean Roubens Jean Sacra, who was also abducted.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Whatsapp logo