Zakir Hussain The Actor: This 2024 Movie Of Ustad Remains Unreleased In India, Video Goes Viral

Zakir Hussain Death: The legendary Tabla player breathed his last at the age of 73. He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for the last two weeks where he died of lung-related ailments. While his contributions to the music industry are widely known, his brief appearance in a film remains inconspicuous.

Zakir Hussain featured in The Monkey Man

For the Dev Patel-Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Hollywood film The Monkey Man, Zakir Hussain composed several tracks. His contributions to the film include songs such as The Tree, Training, Get Up, and Snake and a Monkey. However, that was not all.

The music legend also appeared in a brief appearance in the film. A clip of him sharing the screen with Dev Patel is now going viral online. In the small clip, he could be seen playing the tabla on camera while the actor packs in his punches. The Monkey Man also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The film hit the big screens on April 5 worldwide. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to approve the movie for release in India.

Other movies Zakir Hussain featured in

Not just The Monkey Man, Zakir Hussain has made brief appearances several times on camera. In fact, he made his film debut in 1989. He appeared in the British drama Heat and Dust, for which he also composed the music. Furthermore, he featured in Little Buddha (1993) and Apocalypse Now (1979). He played a notable role in the movie Saaz in which he acted alongside Shabana Azmi.

A file photo of Zakir Hussain | Image: Instagram