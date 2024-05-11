Zayn Malik Confesses He Has 'Never Been In Love’ Despite 7 Year Romance With Gigi Hadid

Advertisement

After taking a long break away from the media, Zayn Malik is back in the spotlight, promoting his next album and unintentionally causing trouble with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The former member of One Direction expressed doubts about his previous relationships in an interview with Zach Sang Show, implying he might not have known true love. Undoubtedly, this remark draws criticism, particularly in light of his on-and-off relationship with Gigi Hadid, with whom he also shares a daughter named Khai.

Zayn Malik reflects on his dating life

When asked what love means to him, Zayn said it's difficult to define because he's not sure he's ever been completely in love. The singer mentioned that he wasn't sure whether any of his prior relationships had any substance, despite having a three-year-old daughter Khai with ex-partner Hadid and having previously been engaged to Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

He said, “I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point. You look back at it with new eyes and you’re like, ‘Well, maybe I wasn’t in love there.’ Was it love or is it life experience that we are going through? Who knows?” Zayn went on to say that the complex emotions he was experiencing were the subject of his next album, Room Under The Stairs. His split from Gigi Hadid in October 2021 served as the main inspiration for a number of tracks.

Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid relationship timeline

Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2015 and had an intermittent six-year romance. First, they broke up in 2018 and came back together at the end of the same year. The former couple split up again a few months later and reconnected early in 2020 and revealed they were expecting a child in April.

Their relationship came to an abrupt end in October 2021 after Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother, claimed Zayn struck her during a fight. The singer, at the time, angrily refuted the claims and entered a no-contest plea to harassment charges. The Victoria's Secret model and the boy bander parted, but they've continued to have a cordial co-parenting relationship for their daughter.