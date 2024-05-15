Advertisement

Social media is currently straddling both ends of the spectrum. Platforms appear to be thriving in every which way, even as they have seemingly reached their ceiling of saturation. The lines between what is real and what is fake stand significantly blurred, prompting people to not believe all they see right away. Zayn Malik's strategy to get back in the dating game, as revealed by the singer, was a little too earnest then, for the fast-paced world of online dating.

Zayn Malik reveals he was accused of catfishing



In a recent interaction with Nylon magazine, Zayn got candid about his dismal experience on dating apps. The singer shared how nobody he matched with, was willing to buy that he was the real Zayn Malik. As a matter of fact, he was directly accused of catfishing and eventually removed from the platform.

He said, "It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice."

Where does Zayn Malik's love life stand?



Zayn Malik split up with Gigi Hadid, in October of 2021. The two had started dating back in 2015 and share daughter Khai. Prior to Gigi, Zayn was engaged to singer Perrie Edwards for 2 years before splitting up. Zayn was rather happy and content to share how probably for the first time in his life, he is happy with his singlehood. He said, "I’m content and happy with being single for the first time in my life. It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner."

For now, his focus is on himself, and making the most of all the time he gets with his daughter Khai. He added, "I only have my daughter 50 percent of the time. I would have her 90 percent if I could. We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out."