Zeenat Aman is known to make revelations and share interesting anecdotes on her Instagram account. Most recently, the veteran actress celebrated a year of her debut on the platform, she credited her children for introducing her to Instagram and teaching her how to use the social media account.

Zeenat Aman pens a note on ‘one-year Instagram anniversary’

On February 11, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account to pen a note on completing a year on the platform. She shared the post with a couple of photos of herself dressed in a regal pantsuit. She opened the note by asserting that ‘transformative experiences’ are only for the young.

Recalling how her children persuaded her to take on the platform she shared, “365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year.” She also clarified that she has been managing the account organically with no help from any external agencies. She continued, “It showed me the possibilities of being true to myself, publicly. No agents, no managers, no bought followers - just the kids and I winging it!”

Zeenat Aman spills details of her latest Instagram post

In the post, the veteran actress expressed gratitude to her children. She mentioned, “Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials. There is lovely, gentle @tanya.agarwall_ who photographs me with ease, thoughtful @_pratikshanair_ who makes up my face exactly as I like, and quiet @makeupnhairbyankita who fixes my hair. Then there are @zanuski and @carapiranha, who have held my hand every step of the way.”

In conclusion, Zeenat wrote, “So, here’s a thought from this septuagenarian - transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there’s really no age limit to when you can transform your life. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today.”