Do you remember actress Udita Goswami, who rose to fame with the 2005 movie Zeher, starring Emraan Hashmi? She was recently snapped with her husband and filmmaker Mohit Suri, in Mumbai. The actress made her acting debut in 2003 with Paap, opposite John Abraham. However, after delivering several flops, such as Fox and Chase, Udita quit showbiz and got married to the filmmaker.

Udita Goswami's rare appearance with her husband Mohit Suri

On Tuesday evening, Udita was snapped in a rare public appearance with husband Mohit Suri. A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows the couple exiting from their car and happily posing for the paps outside a restaurant. Udita can be seen in a black jumpsuit paired with matching footwear. She added a sling bag to accentuate her look. Mohit, on the other hand, wears a white T-shirt and jeans.

What is Udita Goswami up to now?

According to her Instagram profile, Udita is pursuing her career in DJing now. Last year, she shared a post and wrote a lengthy note thanking four people - DJ Suketu, Mandar, Mohammed Morani and Priyank - for encouraging her to pursue a career in music.

When Mohit Suri credited Udita Goswami for a successful relationship

The couple met and fell in love on the set of Zeher. Mohit was serving as a director, while Udita was a leading lady. They dated for around eight years and tied the knot in January 2013 at Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. In an old interview, Mohit credited his wife, Udita, for their successful relationship. He said, "She lets me be the person who I am in every way and understands how I am, which means a lot to me”.

(A file photo of Uditaa with Mohit | Image: Uditaa/Instagram)

The couple has two children - a daughter named Devi and a son named Karma.

(A file photo of Uditaa with daughter Devi | Image: Uditaa/Instagram)

All you need to know about Mohit Suri

The filmmaker is known for giving several hit romantic movies to Bollywood, including Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Malang. He is yet to announce his next project but is reportedly working on two sequels - Murder 4 and Malang 2.