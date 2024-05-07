Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth Attend Pre MET Gala Dinner Hosted By Anna Wintour

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts is all set to roll its red carpet on the first Monday of May. The MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year. This year the gala will be held on May 6. Ahead of the event, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue hosted a pre-dinner party.

A star-studded pre-gala dinner

A day before the MET Gala 2024, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour hosted a pre-event gala. Several A-listers and industry bigwigs attended the coveted event. The gala was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny. Chris Hemsworth was accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky, while Zendaya arrived with her longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach.

Zendaya at the pre MET Gala dinner | Image: AP News

Jennifer Lopez at the pre MET Gala dinner | Image: AP News

For the pre-dinner, too, Zendaya stuck to the theme of Garden of Time. The Challengers actress donned a sheer white-coloured floral dress. Photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media.

What is the theme of MET Gala 2024?

The theme of MET Gala 2024 is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Unlike previous themes, this year's focus will be on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts. While the gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, the dress code for the red carpet is The Garden of Time.

While the MET Gala regulars like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Cara Delevingne are expected to mark their presence at the gala this year. Some new names have reportedly made it to the guest list too. Page Six reported that Oscar nominee and Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has received an invitation to the MET Gala 2024. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is also expected to make her MET Gala debut this year. The publication has also reported that model Gisele Bundchen will walk the red carpet with her new boyfriend and Jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Closer home, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who have attended the event previously, will give it a miss this year due to filming commitments.