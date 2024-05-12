Advertisement

Zendaya has largely been fuss free, when it comes to her public persona. Not one to voice her concerns or complaints, her stylist Law Roach, appears to have taken up that concern instead. The celebrity stylist recently opened up about having intentionally barred five luxury brands from being spotted on Zendaya, owing to their treatment of the actress, during her early days.

Advertisement

Law Roach is holding a grudge on behalf of Zendaya



Celebrity stylist Law Roach recently appeared for an episode on The Cutting Room Floor podcast. Amid conversation, he revealed how some high end luxury brands had repeatedly refused to dress Zendaya, during the early days of her career. Law even proceeded to name the brands he was referring to. He said, "I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green."

Advertisement

He recalls warning those in charge, that if it was a 'no' now, it would end up becoming a "no forever" from their end. He added, "By the time she had got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers - she still hasn’t...She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet. Any press, any appearance, never."

Advertisement

Zendaya embraced the 'Garden of Time' at this year's Met Gala



Popularly touted to be 'fashion's biggest night', the Met Gala this year, routinely took place on the first Monday of May - dated May 6. While the exhibit was titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the dress code for the star studded and exclusive list of invitees, was Garden of Time.

Advertisement

Zendaya, now a Met Gala regular, walked the red carpet in a shimmering aqua and green hued Maison Margiela gown. This was followed up with a vintage Givenchy ensemble, eventually giving way to a tailored, white Celia Kritharioti look. She ended the night in a grey slip maxi dress, from the house of Loewe.