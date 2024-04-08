×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s Wife Seema Opens Up About Her Battle With Cancer: Chemotherapies Are...

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's wife Seema Patil was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She was declared free from it 10 months after the diagnosis.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nithin Kamath
Nithin Kamath | Image:Nithin Kamath/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s wife Seema Patil has opened up on her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and has been vocal about her journey ever since. She was declared free from the disease 10 months after the diagnosis. In a new podcast, Seema discussed the exorbitant cost of the treatment and her experience of getting chemotherapy. 

Seema Patil shares husband Nithin Kamath writes the cancer blog for her 

In a podcast with Dilip Kumar - The Other Side, Seema Patil shared her journey of battling with breast cancer. Talking about the same, she spoke about the cancer blog she started - I am the healthiest person I know and I got cancer! - Seema. She admitted that her husband Nithin wrote the blog as she is a private person. She shared that their conversations triggered her to think about the enormous cost of the treatments. 

A file photo of Nithin Kamath and Seema Patil | Image: Instagram 

Seema shared, “The normal PET scan was almost Rs 30,000 and my treatment hasn’t even started yet.” She recalled wondering how normal people would be able to afford the treatment. She then shared that Nithin and her decided to help other people by sharing information through the blog. 

Advertisement

Seema Patil recalls tough chemotherapy days 

The 43-year-old also shared how taking chemotherapy was a challenge for her. She claimed that her first experience at the same was unpleasant and she would rather choose to ‘die’ then go through with it. She added, “Chemotherapies are really bad. The first time I got the chemotherapy done, it hit me, and I did not know what was happening, better to die than go through this.” 

Advertisement
A file photo of Nithin Kamath and Seema Patil | Image: Instagram 


Seema then recalled going for chemotherapy for a second time with a better mindset. She shared, “But the second time around, I decided that instead of just lying on the sofa, let me walk a little; that might change something, and it did.” She remembered that things started to get better when she decided to go for a walk and change her mindset towards her condition.

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar In Kannappa

a few seconds ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

a minute ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

4 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

4 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

12 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

12 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

15 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

16 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

16 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

20 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

21 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

32 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

38 minutes ago
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP

Former IPS Officer BJP

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo