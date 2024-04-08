Advertisement

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s wife Seema Patil has opened up on her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and has been vocal about her journey ever since. She was declared free from the disease 10 months after the diagnosis. In a new podcast, Seema discussed the exorbitant cost of the treatment and her experience of getting chemotherapy.

Seema Patil shares husband Nithin Kamath writes the cancer blog for her

In a podcast with Dilip Kumar - The Other Side, Seema Patil shared her journey of battling with breast cancer. Talking about the same, she spoke about the cancer blog she started - I am the healthiest person I know and I got cancer! - Seema. She admitted that her husband Nithin wrote the blog as she is a private person. She shared that their conversations triggered her to think about the enormous cost of the treatments.

Seema shared, “The normal PET scan was almost Rs 30,000 and my treatment hasn’t even started yet.” She recalled wondering how normal people would be able to afford the treatment. She then shared that Nithin and her decided to help other people by sharing information through the blog.

Seema Patil recalls tough chemotherapy days

The 43-year-old also shared how taking chemotherapy was a challenge for her. She claimed that her first experience at the same was unpleasant and she would rather choose to ‘die’ then go through with it. She added, “Chemotherapies are really bad. The first time I got the chemotherapy done, it hit me, and I did not know what was happening, better to die than go through this.”

Seema then recalled going for chemotherapy for a second time with a better mindset. She shared, “But the second time around, I decided that instead of just lying on the sofa, let me walk a little; that might change something, and it did.” She remembered that things started to get better when she decided to go for a walk and change her mindset towards her condition.