Zubeen Garg Death Case: Ya Ali Singer Was 'Severely Intoxicated' Before Alleged Drowning, Singapore's Chief Investigating Officer Tells Court

Singer Zubeen Garg, 52, died in September last year in Singapore, a day before he was set to perform at the North East India Festival in the country. There is an ongoing investigation in the case related to the circumstances that led to his death. The Ya Ali singer was last seen on a yacht at the Lazarus Island with some people of the Assamese community. Later, it was reported that he died after drowning while trying to do scuba diving. In viral videos from the yacht, also believed to be Zubeen's final moments, he initially wore a life jacket, but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him.

During a court hearing in Singapore in the case related to his death, the chief investigating officer said that Zubeen was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket. The official also reportedly told the court that Zubeen and over 20 others on the yacht, including his friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks and alcohol to the boat. As per witness testimonies, Zubeen was spotted drinking alcohol, with one saying the singer had consumed a “few cups of liquor, gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout”. Several witnesses saw him trying to swim back to the yacht when he went limp and began floating with his face in the water.

The Assam government has alleged a “conspiracy” in Zubeen's death in Singapore | Image: X

It further said that the singer was promptly rescued back to the yacht and was given a CPR, but he was pronounced dead soon after. The Singapore court was also told that Zubeen had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy. The Singapore police, also investigating the matter, had earlier denied any foul play in Zubeen's death case.

The hearing in the Singapore court comes days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam police's CID submitted its charge sheet in the death case on December 12. The chargesheet is around 2500 pages, and including other documents and evidences, extends to around 12,000 pages.

Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has claimed that a "conspiracy" led to Zubeen's death. The police has arrested seven accused and charged four accused with murder. Those arrested include the North East India Festival organiser, Zubeen's secretary, his band members, his cousin and two personal security officers (PSOs).