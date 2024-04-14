Advertisement

The Guinness Book of World Records is one of the most popular platforms that recognises various kinds of talents and milestones, showcasing them to people around the world. The organisation's social media handles provide a glimpse into these interesting talents and skills of people. Recently, the Guinness World Records has shared the story of a duo that created a super-sized food worthy of a world record.

Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis have created the world’s largest chicken nugget, weighing in at 20.960 kg (46 lb 3.34 oz), approximately 115 times larger than your average chicken nugget as per the Guinness World Records. The duo had earlier created the largest cake pop on 23 November 2021. Now, the duo teamed up again for a second colossal creation.

On Saturday, Nick DiGiovanni, a renowned chef, shared a video on his YouTube channel where he along with Lynn, popularly known as Lynja on TikTok, was seen cooking a huge chicken nugget in the presence of two food experts and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens.

Process of making record-holding largest chicken nugget

The duo started by mashing a total of 40 slices of bread and putting half a gallon of milk into it. They prepared a mixture and then whisked 40 eggs. They used 18 kg of ground chicken and seasoned it with the required spices. Next, they mixed the seasoned ground chicken with the previously whisked eggs and milk-soaked bread, as per Guinness World Records.

After the mixture was prepared the next challenging task for the duo was to bake it. "To bake this chicken nugget, since it’s so large, we had to build a special contraption," said Nick. However, once the mixture was poured into the specially-made container, the chef duo coated the uncooked nugget with more beaten eggs, to get the breadcrumbs to stick to the outside. Nick said, as per Guinness World Record, "I’ve made a lot of dino nuggets in my time, but never have I used a paintbrush."

The pair needed to transport the nugget to a commercial oven to bake once it was done, Meanwhile using a domestic oven took over 12 hours. After the nugget was fully cooked, it was weighed and inspected by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens. As the record was confirmed, the nugget was cut up and distributed to friends, family, and the filming crew for consumption.

