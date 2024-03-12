×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Chiyaan Vikram's Son Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran To Star In Untitled Sports Drama

The untitled sports drama, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead is scheduled to commence production in early 2024.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupama
Anupama (L), Dhruv Vikram (R) | Image:Instagram
Applause Entertainment has announced the next untitled project starring Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is a highly anticipated sports drama which will go on the floors this year. The movie marks the beginning of a multi-film alliance between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

What is the plotline of Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran's sports drama?

After the remarkable success of its debut Tamil feature film, Por Thozhil, Applause Entertainment is thrilled to unveil a multi-film partnership with Neelam Studios, led by the visionary filmmaker - Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand. The untitled project is scheduled to commence production in early 2024. It is a sports drama, a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David. A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death.

(A file photo of Dhruv Vikram | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Dhruv Vikram | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about the collaboration, director Mari Selvaraj shared that his first film Pariyerum Perumal was with Pa Ranjith, which was a hit at the box office. He added that it was a stepping stone for his next films as well. Now, he is all pumped up and exhilarated to be joining hands with him once again for his fifth film along with another strong partner - Applause Entertainment.

(A file photo of Anupama | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Anupama | Image: Instagram)

He also spilt the beans about the project and said, "This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabadi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand, Neelam Studios, “After the special success of Pariyerum Perumal, Neelam Studios is very excited to be partnering with Mari Selvaraj on this project. We are delighted to be making this journey with Applause Entertainment underscoring our commitment to meaningful cinema and authentic stories.”

Who else do we know about Dhruv Vikram?

The 26-year-old made his acting debut with the 2019 film Adithya Varma. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and became a super hit at the box office. It was followed by two films Varmaa (2020) and Mahaan (2022). the upcoming sports drama will be his fourth film.
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

