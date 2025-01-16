Published 21:05 IST, January 16th 2025
Coldplay In India: Chris Martin Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Music Of The Spheres 2025 Tour | WATCH VIDEO
Coldplay In India: Ahead of their concert in Mumbai from January 18 to 20, the members of the British Boy Band were spotted arriving at the private airport.
Coldplay In India: As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra’s Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21. Ahead of the show, they were spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai. A video of their arrival is now viral.
The video shows the frontman of the band Chris Martin greeting the Indian paparazzi in Mumbai.
