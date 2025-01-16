sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:05 IST, January 16th 2025

Coldplay In India: Chris Martin Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Music Of The Spheres 2025 Tour | WATCH VIDEO

Coldplay In India: Ahead of their concert in Mumbai from January 18 to 20, the members of the British Boy Band were spotted arriving at the private airport.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chris Martin arrives in Mumbai
Chris Martin arrives in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Coldplay In India: As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra’s Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21. Ahead of the show, they were spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai. A video of their arrival is now viral. 
 

Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;
Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;
Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;



The video shows the frontman of the band Chris Martin greeting the Indian paparazzi in Mumbai. 

