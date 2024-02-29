Crew, Operation Valentine, Dune Part Two, Yodha: Theatrical Releases Scheduled For March

Advertisement

The month of March will be bringing with a literal sea of releases in theatres, leaving avid cinegoers spoilt for choice. What's more, the theatrical releases lined up for March will cater to the demands of Hollywood, Bollywood as well as regional cinema enthusiasts. Some frontrunners in this regard, are Dune: Part Two, Crew and The Goat Life to name a few.

Advertisement

English titles releasing in March



The month of March will see three keynote Hollywood films release in India. Leading the charge is the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune: Part Two, slated to release in theatres on March 1. Also releasing on the same day, is Academy Award frontrunner The Zone of Interest. Catching the film, just ahead of Oscars season, will surely make for a cinematic treat as the film flanked with rave reviews gears up to fight award season biggies for wins across major categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Advertisement



The third and final Hollywood release in India for the month of March, is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film will be releasing in theatres on March 29. The sci-fi film will feature a brand new cast as they take the story of Kong and Zilla forward.

Advertisement

Bollywood titles releasing in March



Bollywood is gearing up to see through the release of five films over the course of March. First in this regard is Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which will be marking her directorial debut. Also starring Ravi Kishan, the film will release on March 1. March 1 is also the release date of film Kaagaz 2, notably starring Anupam Kher.

Advertisement

Advertisement



The following week, Ajay Devgn will be marking his first release of 2024, with Shaitaan on March 8, also starring Jyothika and R Madhavan. March 15 will mark the release of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha opposite Raashii Khanna. The month will end with the Rhea Kapoor-produced Crew hitting theatres on March 29 - the film is led by an all-female cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Regional titles releasing in March



A total of four films will be releasing from the Telugu film industry followed by one film from the Malayalam film industry, in the month of March. March 1 will see the release of the much-delayed Operation Valentine, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar - the movie is based on the 2019 Pulwama attack. March 7 is the slated release date for the Dileep starrer Malayalam crime thriller Thankamani.

Advertisement



March 8 will mark a big day for actor Vishwak Sen as he will see through the release of two of his films on the same day, both as different as chalk and cheese. These are Gaami and Gangs of Godavari. Finally, March 28 will see the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Blessy directorial The Goat Life.