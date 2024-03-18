×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Devashish Makhija Dismisses Bankruptcy Reports, Says 'Phrases Plucked' For A Click Bait Headline

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram producer Devashish Makhija issued a clarification and emphasised the risks associated with misinterpreting conversations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devashish Makhija
Devashish Makhija | Image:IMDb
Devashish Makhija has been in the news after he revealed going bankrupt post Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram's failure at the box office. However, now the producer has issued a clarification and emphasised the risks associated with misinterpreting conversations, particularly when they are condensed into "clickbait headlines".

The interviewer manipulates the conversation: Devashish Makhija

Taking to his Facebook handle, Makhija shared a screengrab of a headline and penned a long note slamming the portals that twist and misinterpret the conversations to make clickbait headlines. He began his note by informing his followers about an unfiltered two-hour-long interview with The Small Man Show and how he was wary of the quick-fire conversations. "Often the main impatient thrust of these conversations is to arrive quickly at a clickbait headline. The interviewer nudges/provokes/manipulates the conversation into a place where some words tumble out of our mouths in a sequence that is provocative. These conversations achieve nothing except the momentary titillation for the reader with an attention deficit and a dangerous misreading of the fragile topic at hand," he added.

 

Joram Director Devashish Makhija Goes Bankrupt After Failure Of Manoj Bajpayee Film: I'm Begging...- Republic World
(A file photo of Makhija | Image: Instagram)

 

I’m nervous about putting these words out: Devashish Makhija

This incident has left Makhija nervous and shared that he will think twice before putting his words out in the public domain. "After what happened yesterday, I’m nervous about putting these words out here too, not sure if someone will pluck a few words from this post and use the extract to give a hyper-dramatic impression of what it is I’m trying to exposit," he continued.

 

(A file photo of Makhija | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Makhija | Image: Instagram)

 

He concluded his note by requesting the newsmakers to not cut down the long interview to a one-minute read as it would inadvertently scald some well-meaning people.

Manoj Bajpayee asks fan to read Devashish Makhija's clarification about bankruptcy

On Monday, Manoj took to his X handle criticising the clickbait headline format and asked a fan to read Makhija's long note where he is clarifying about how his two-hour-long interview was misinterpreted. Replying to the post, he wrote, “Read this! We are living in the time of clickbait headlines!” Manoj's reaction came after a fan fell for one of those clickbait stories and questioned the absence of Joram on OTT. 

Joram is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV on rent. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

