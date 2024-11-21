sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |

Published 17:36 IST, November 21st 2024

Dhanush-Aishwarya Divorce: Amid Reconciliation Rumours, Estranged Couple Visits Court | WATCH

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation in 2022 and the divorce matter of the estranged couple is likely to be closed by next week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush
Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:36 IST, November 21st 2024