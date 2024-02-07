Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Dhanush Makes His Way Out Of Ram Mandir Post Attending Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Dhanush, one of the many celebrity witnesses to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, was spotted exiting the premises of the temple, post the ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush was among the many celebrities who were extended an invite to witness the historic moment of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Post seeking his blessings, the actor was spotted leaving the premises of the temple.

Dhanush exits the Ram Mandir after Pran Pratishtha


Dhanush was spotted making his way out of the premises of the Ram Mandir. Dhanush was among the many eminent names who were personally extended an invite to mark their presence at the keynote event of mammoth cultural and spiritual significance. Dhanush was dressed simply in a khadi kurta. The video of the actor exiting the Ram Mandir shows Dhanush briefly stopping to maneuver his way from amongst the sea of people.

Dhanush was being escorted by security personnel owing to the bustling crowds surrounding the Ram Mandir's premises. Besides Dhanush, several other well-known faces from the event were present at the event. These names included Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rohit Shetty among others.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Is A Keynote Event In India's History


The inauguration of the Ram Mandir, which took place earlier today, on January 22, took place with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol and the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The keynote event took place between 12.29PM and 12.30PM with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping in as the yajman for the ceremony. Prior to stepping in as yajman, the Prime Minister undertook an elaborate eleven-day ritual.

The idol has been crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and features Lord Ram as the five-year old Ram Lalla, standing atop a lotus. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was also marked by a musical event titled Mangal Dhwani, in lieu of celebrating January 22 as a cornerstone day in the history of India. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:43 IST

