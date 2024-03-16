×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Did you know Mahesh Babu starrer 'Murari' marked Sonali Bendre's Telugu acting debut?

Sonali Bendre made her Telugu acting debut alongside Mahesh Babu in Murari'. Read to know more about her life and work.

Reported by: Leander D'Silva
Mahesh Babu
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sonali Bendre is a versatile actress well known for her diverse roles in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film 'Aag' and also in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Naaraz' in 1994 when she was 19. During her college days, she also dabbled in modelling which garnered her many offers from the modelling and film industry. In Hindi films, she was well-received for her appearances in films like Diljale, Sarfarosh, Zakham, Hum Saath Saath Hain and many more. She made her Telugu acting debut in the 2001 film 'Murari' directed by Krishna Vamsi with the lead hero Mahesh Babu. Read on to know more about Murari movie trivia!

Also Read: When Mahesh Babu Assisted 'Khaleja' Director Trivikram While Writing The Film's Script

'Murari' movie trivia

'Murari', the Telugu supernatural drama film by Krishna Vamsi has Mahesh Babu in the title role and is about 'Murari', a carefree man who is the next victim of a curse on his family by goddess Durga since the 19th century. The Royal Family suffers a loss of life much early due to this curse. Murari then learns that he is the next victim in his generation and the film deals with him doing whatever it takes to uproot the curse and set his life and his family free from the curse forever with the help of his grandmother. Sonali Bendre played Murari's love interest 'Vasundhara'. The film dealt with many supernatural tropes and earned praise for the performances of Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre. It was regarded as Mahesh Babu's first blockbuster film in his career and catapulted Bendre into stardom in the early 2000s.

More about Sonali Bendre's life and work

Since 'Murari', Bendre starred in three other Telugu films in 2002: Indra, Kadgham and Manmadudhu. She made her Marathi debut with the 2003 film 'Anahat' for which she was nominated for the 'Star Screen Awards' in Marathi. 2004 was the last active year in Bendre's career with the film 'Shankar Dada Bageecha' before taking a hiatus of almost 10 years and then making a comeback in a cameo role in the 2013 film 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara'. This film was the last active film she starred in. Since 2001, she has also hosted many television shows as host in Kya Masti Kya Dhoom, reality shows Indian Idol 4, India's Got Talent, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz and India's Best Dramebaaz. On July 4, 2018, Bendre revealed on Twitter that she had developed an aggressive form of metastatic cancer and underwent treatment at a hospital in New York. She has since become a cancer survivor and inspired positivity through her social media and cancer awareness outreach campaigns across the country.

Published January 10th, 2021 at 18:33 IST

