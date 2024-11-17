Published 23:49 IST, November 17th 2024
Diljit Dosanjh Song Ban: Singer Blasts Bollywood Stars For Promoting Alcohol, Says 'Mujhe Mat Chedo'
Diljit Dosanjh promised that he would stop singing 'controversial' songs in his concerts if a blanket ban on the sale of alcohol is imposed across India.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dilluminati India tour | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:49 IST, November 17th 2024