Published 18:46 IST, November 21st 2024
Diljit Trips On Stage During Ahmedabad Concert, Fans Recall Singer's 2013 Fall: Har Decade Mei...
Diljit Dosanjh was performing live in concert in Ahmedabad when he suffered an oops moment. The singer tripped and fell on stage while performing.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh fell on stage while performing | Image: Diljit Dosanjh Fans/X
