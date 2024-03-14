×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 12:45 IST

Dua Lipa opens up about having children amid budding romance with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa recently got candid about the prospect of having a baby. She shared that while she was not currently keen on the idea, she has not ruled it out.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Image: dualipa/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer Dua Lipa doesn't rule out the prospect of having children one day but for now, she's focused on her music career and making the most of her opportunities.

"Hmm, maybe. But nothing's planned! The only baby I'm thinking about is my new album," Dua told Vogue France when asked if she's planning to have children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dua acknowledges that women have more options and opportunities than ever before. And the chart-topping star is focused on other things for the time being. 

The singer, who previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s model brother Anwar Hadid, said, "I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before."

"And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves. For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth."

Dua has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but she still hates listening to her own music. 

The brunette beauty explained, "I never listen to my own music. When I'm working on an album, it's on repeat, but as soon as it releases, I never listen to it again - unless it comes on randomly on the radio or in the club…"

She also confessed to suffering self-doubts about her music and her appearance, admitting that it can be really "destabilising".

The 'Levitating' hitmaker said, "Of course, I had insecurities. Times when I questioned my appearance. I know how destabilising it can be to feel not good enough."

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

a few seconds ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

a minute ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

3 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

6 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

8 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

9 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

11 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

12 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

18 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

25 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

28 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

28 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

31 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

39 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

42 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

an hour ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo