Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Exclusive/ Dulquer Salmaan Turned Down Jasleen Royal's Collaboration Request Before Heeriye, Singer Reveals

Heeriye marks Dulquer Salmaan's first-ever music video. The Malayalam actor came on board Jasleen Royal's popular single, which topped streaming charts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The multifaceted music director and songstress Jasleen Royal has got music lovers hooked on to her soulful melodies for years now. From participating in a singing reality show at just 18 to composing timeless tracks in films like Khoobsurat, Baar Baar Dekho, Veere Di Wedding, Shershaah and many more, her showbiz journey has been nothing short of an inspiration for those who want to follow in her footsteps.

The Ludhiana-born hitmaker behind singles Din Shagna Da, Nit Nit, Dastur and Sang Rahiyo, Jasleen, in a freewheeling chat with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, spoke about her music, what makes her stand out from the crowd, her collaboration with pan-India star Dulquer Salmaan for his first-ever non-film project and much more.  

Jasleen Royal on Dulquer Salmaan being a fan of her music    

Heeriye, which was released in 2023, marks Dulquer's first-ever music video. The Malayalam actor came on board Jasleen Royal's popular single, which topped streaming charts when it released and still continues to rule the hearts. She not only composed and sang the track but also produced the music video and featured in it.

She revealed how her and Dulquer's mutual admiration led to them collaborating for the project. Interestingly, Jasleen's earlier hit Din Shagna Da was a lullaby for Dulquer's daughter Maryam, the singer shared. "His daughter, when she was an infant, used to sleep to Din Shagna Da. That's how he knew me. When I released Sang Rahiyo (2020) I messaged him and heard back. Back then we could not collaborate because of Covid. Even though he had said no to me three years ago, I messaged him about Heeriye. He loved the song and asked me 'what are you thinking? Lets shoot in Goa. I need a break. I said okay and three months later, we shot it in Goa. I had such an amazing time collaborating with him," Jasleen said.

It's a mystery: Jasleen Royal on her success in mainstream music scene

Jasleen's songs are also popular in celebrity weddings. Anushka Sharma made her bridal entry on Din Shagna Da. Raanjha, which was an ode to Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema's love story and also featured in the Shershaah album, was played during Kiara Advani's bridal entry. When asked how her songs getting popularity in the mainstream helped her career, Jasleen shared that her journey to musical success has been a long one, with each of her songs leading her to where she is now.

A file photo of Jasleen Royal | Image: Instagram 

"All the songs that I have done before Ranjha changed my life a little bit. People think that Ranjha was a turning point but it were all the other songs that took me to that place. Din Shagna Da became a huge hit. Ranjha got me that mass fan following. Heeriye became such a big hit, it did not feel like its a film's song. It was my independent song that got so much love. I don't think in terms of mass and niche. My songs like Sang Rahiyo and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan entered the charts years after their release. It's a mystery," she concluded.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Whatsapp logo