Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Explained: Why Carnatic Music Industry Is Divided Over TM Krishna Winning Sangita Kalanidhi Award?

Sangita Kalanidhi Award is considered the Oscar equivalent in Carnatic music. This year, it will be bestowed upon TM Krishna, which has divided the industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)
  • 3 min read
A storm is brewing in the Carnatic music circle over the Music Academy Madras’ decision to give its prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi Award, which is considered the Oscar equivalent in Carnatic music, to Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna this year, which was announced on March 18.

A handful of musicians have decided to boycott the Academy this year. Here's a lowdown on what is the controversy surrounding the music industry down South.

What is the controversy surrounding TM Krishna?

The stakeholders in the music industry have alleged that Krishna has "glorified Periyar" and vilified the Carnatic music community. Krishna is also a staunch follower of EV Ramaswamy ‘Periyar’. He is against untouchability and injustice. In 2023, he turned Periyar’s work into a song, Sindikka Chonnavar Periyar: Song on Periyar, to honour the Vaikom Satyagraha (social reform movement).

In fact, the lyrics of the song include words which can be translated to: “Question caste discriminations/Question scriptural regulations/Question oppressive actions and/Question injustice and untouchability”.

Reportedly, Periyar was against Brahmins and spoke of annihilating ‘"god, religion, the Congress, Gandhi and the Brahmin." While he wanted the oppressed classes to break out from caste oppression, Periyar held contempt for Brahmins and called Brahmin women prostitutes, which was deemed controversial.

What is TM Krishna's activism about?

TM Krishna boycotted the popular Chennai Music Season (in December), which is the pillar of Carnatic music in Chennai. The Carnatic music season is nearly a century old but he felt the Carnatic music system in its present form was non-inclusive and shunned non-Brahmin musicians and certain art forms, according to reports.

Krishna also started a festival which debuted in February 2016 at the Uroor-Olcott Kuppam in Chennai. He wanted to "heal social divisions" with the Uroor-Olcott Kuppam Marghazi Vizha, a Carnatic music festival held on the Besant Nagar beach in a fishing village. With another festival called Svanubhava, he tried to create access to numerous art forms not recognised by mainstream Carnatic musicians.

Why Carnatic musicians are boycotting Madras Music Academy?

A handful of musicians have decided to boycott the Academy this year. But the Academy president N Murali told PTI that even if more musicians join in, they will stand by their decision to bestow TM Krishna with the Sangita Kalanidhi Award.

Ranjani and Gayatri are among those against TM Krishna's honour | Image: IMDb

So far, six musicians – vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri, Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan (aka Trichur Brothers), Harikatha exponents Dushyanth Sridhar and Vishakha Hari – have registered their protest by refusing to be part of the Academy’s ‘Margazhi’ festival line-up. According to them, Krishna has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world. They went on to state that they object to Krishna’s glorification of a figure like EVR (Periyar E V Ramasamy).

(With inputs from news agencies)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Whatsapp logo