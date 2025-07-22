From Usha Uthup to Rani KoHEnur, Get Ready For A Musical Extravaganza Like No Other

August, New Delhi: Get ready to groove and celebrate like never before as Kitty Su, India’s most iconic and inclusive nightclub, marks its 14th Kittyversary with Kitty Su Royale! On this royal night, we’re bringing you an unforgettable extravaganza featuring the legendary Usha Uthup and the fabulous Rani KoHEnur, alongside a lineup of the country’s top DJs and entertainers who will keep you dancing till dawn. Hosting the night will be queen Betta Naan Stop and Djay Aziz, Djay Triangle edge & Djay Nekidd shall make you groove to the beats.

Kitty Su has become synonymous with groundbreaking music, spectacular performances, and a safe haven for all to express themselves freely. Over the past 14 years, we’ve seen unforgettable performances, celebrated love and diversity, and built a community that stands for inclusivity and joy. Established by Keshav Suri, Kitty Su has become a cultural landmark, celebrating diversity and self-expression in the nightlife scene.

This anniversary is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating a space where everyone is welcome. So, put on your fiercest outfit, grab your squad, and join us for Kitty Su Royale – a night of legendary music and regal celebration.

“Kitty Su is more than just a nightclub; it’s a haven of self-expression, a cathedral of music, and a beacon of inclusivity. As we celebrate our 14th Kittyversary with Kitty Su Royale, we reaffirm our status as the Mecca of music and the country’s most inclusive nightlife destination. This night is dedicated to everyone who has danced, loved, and celebrated with us over the years,” said Keshav Suri, the visionary behind Kitty Su.

Don’t miss out on the most epic party of the year! Follow us on social media for updates and surprises leading up to the big night.