Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Gal Gadot's Husband Reveals Face Of Their Baby Girl Ori

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano recently embraced parenthood for the fourth time. The couple welcomed a baby daughter on March 6.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot | Image:Gal Gadot/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Gal Gadot recently embraced motherhood. The actress surprised everyone with the announcement as her pregnancy was not known to many people. Days after the birth, the Wonder Woman actress has now revealed the face of the baby. 

Gal Gadot reveals face of newborn daughter 

On March 9, Gal Gadot’s husband Jaron Varsano took to his Instagram account to share a family photo. Sharing the photo, Jaron wrote in the caption, “Happy women’s day! ♥️ I’m a lucky man..” For the unversed, Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are now parents to four daughters - Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori. 

In the photo, the couple, for the first time, showed the face of the newborn daughter. The family welcomed their newest member Ori on March 6. The name means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. 

Gal Gadot’s surprise baby announcement goes viral 

Gal Gadot took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared an adorable pic holding her newborn daughter while relaxing in the hospital bed. Along with the photo, Gal Gadot penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. She also revealed her daughter's name.

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote in her caption. She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too ." Gadot is also mother to her three daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2 with Varsano. Gal Gadot married Jaron Varsano in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by their second daughter, Maya, in 2017, and their third daughter, Daniella, in 2021. They have now welcomed their fourth daughter, Ori. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

