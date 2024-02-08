Advertisement

Gippy Grewal recently announced the expansion of the Ardaas film franchise with a third installment. Sharing pictures from the shoot of the same which commenced on January 15 in Chandigarh. The announcement also carried the official title for the project - Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.

Gippy Grewal expands Ardaas franchise with third film



Gippy Grewal took to his social media handles to share a glimpses from the first day of shoot for Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. The Caption to his post read, "Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures Present 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', Third instalment of Ardaas, Shoot begins" The film features Gippy Grewal in the lead with an ensemble cast comprising of Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. Team Ardaas in currently filming in Chandigarh.

Speaking about the film, Grewal said, “Ardaas is very close to my heart as I became a director of the film. The audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility towards them, to give them a film that will entertain and touch a chord with them. It’s not a film for me, it’s an emotion…”

Gippy Grewal will be directing Ardaas 3 himself



Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di will reportedly be following the brief set by the franchise's previous two installments and will be a socially informed drama high on emotions while also carrying strong entertainment value. Grewal will be directing the film himself.

Speaking about what Gippy Grewal brings to the Ardaas franchise, Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is a co-producer on the film, said, "After Carry On Jatta, this is our second association with Gippy Grewal. He is a fantastic actor, producer and director who is the flag bearer of good content and is helping put Punjabi cinema on a global map. We have had a wonderful experience working with him. Ardaas 3 being his directorial is all the more special." Gippy Grewal is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Warning 2, also featuring Ardaas 3 co-star Jasmin Bhasin.

(with inputs from IANS)