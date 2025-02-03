Published 05:44 IST, February 3rd 2025
Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE Update: Red Carpet Rolled Out For The Whos Who Of Music Industry, Beyonce, Taylor Swift Others Attend
The 67th Grammy Awards was held on Monday IST. Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Grammy Awards 2025: Comedian Trevor Noah will host the music biggest nights for the fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. The show will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which has been recovering from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Since 2023 she’s also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career. Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.
Live Blog
When and where to watch Grammy 2025 Live In India: The Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand. In India, the music event will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 3 from 06:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST. The premiere ceremony will be hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter. Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys. Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.
Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter. Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.
06:35 IST, February 3rd 2025
Miley Cyrus Turns Heads In Black
Miley Cyrus opted for a black leather halter dress with cutouts in all the right places.
06:32 IST, February 3rd 2025
Olivia Rodrigo Hit The Red Carpet In Sexy Black Dress
Olivia, who is nominated for a track that appeared in the Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, turned on the carpet in a black cutout bodycon.
06:27 IST, February 3rd 2025
Lady Gaga Turns Up As Gothic Queen
Lady Gaga seemingly took inspiration from the Victorian Gothic novel for her recent look at the Grammys. She walked the red carpet in a midnight ball gown with a leather bodice featuring a high neck and puffy sleeves. The gown extended down into an asymmetrical draped skirt. She accessorised her ensemble with chunky jewellery.
06:20 IST, February 3rd 2025
Kanye West Escorted Out Of The Grammys?
It has been reported that Kanye West and his wife Bianca have been escorted out of the Grammy Awards after turning up uninvited, per Entertainment Tonight. “ET has learned that the rapper, his wife and an entourage of about five people showed up to the Grammys uninvited. Kanye walked the red carpet with Bianca, who appeared fully naked under her fur coat. ET was told that the couple was then escorted out of the awards show,” the publication stated.
06:17 IST, February 3rd 2025
Taylor Swift Twins With Red Carpet
Taylor Swift, who has been nominated in six categories, walked on the red carpet in a bold sparkling red dress. She paired her short dress with matching high heels and her iconic red lipstick.
06:14 IST, February 3rd 2025
Frankie Valli Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
Frankie Valli, known for his timeless work, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Premiere Ceremony. It is his first Grammy despite five career nominations. Valli never won a competitive Grammy, but his legacy remains undeniable. The 90-year-old music icon also made a dashing appearance in a powder blue suit.
06:07 IST, February 3rd 2025
Kanye West And Bianca Censori Walk Hand-in-hand But His Wife Steals The Limelight
Kanye West arrived with his partner Bianca Censori on the red carpet. While the rapper donned an all-black ensemble - a black t-shirt paired with matching pants - his wife Bianca was wrapped in an oversized coat. However, the moment they posed for the camera, she coyly turned around and dropped the coat appearing naked. She wore a skintight piece of completely sheer fabric.
05:59 IST, February 3rd 2025
The Rolling Stones Win Best Rock Album
The Rolling Stones beat Fontaines DC, Jack White, Idles, Green Day and Pearl Jam to bag the award at the Premiere Ceremony with their 2023 record Hackney Diamonds.
05:56 IST, February 3rd 2025
Bradley Cooper's Maestro Wins Grammy For Best Compilation Soundtrack
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein wins the Grammy at the Premiere Ceremony for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. This marks Cooper's third Grammy, adding to his previous victories for A Star Is Born in 2018.
05:53 IST, February 3rd 2025
Sabrina Carpenter Wins Her First Grammy
At the Premiere Ceremony, Sabrina won Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit single Espresso, marking the first Grammy of her career. The song is also nominated for Record of the Year.
05:51 IST, February 3rd 2025
Grammy's Premiere Ceremony
The 67th Grammy Awards will begin at 8 PM ET tonight (6:30 AM IST) at Crypto.com Arena, but ahead of it, numerous trophies are being handed out at the Premiere Ceremony at Los Angeles Convention Center. So far, Sierra Ferrell leads the ceremony with four wins, followed by Kendrick Lamar and St. Vincent with three.
05:44 IST, February 3rd 2025
Charli XCX Walks Red Carpet In Ruffled Grey Gown
Charli XCX, who has been nominated in seven categories for Grammy awards, turned heads on the red carpet in a grey corset gown with cascading ruffles. She styled her gown with knee-high heels and nude makeup.
20:45 IST, February 2nd 2025
Who Will Attend Grammy 2025?
Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys.
Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones.
Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.
Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter.
Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.
20:44 IST, February 2nd 2025
Who Is Most Nominated Artist At Grammy Awards 2025?
Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Since 2023 she’s also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career. Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.
20:44 IST, February 2nd 2025
When and Where to Watch Grammy 2025 in India
The Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand. In India, the music event will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 3 from 06:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 06:35 IST, February 3rd 2025