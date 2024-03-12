Advertisement

GV Prakash is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Rebel and is busy promoting his film across the state. During one such promotional event, the actor was asked about the response he received for Captain Miller. For thr unversed, he had composed songs for Dhanush starrer, marking his seventh collaboration with the Tamil star.

AR Rahman praised GV Prakash for his work in Captain Miller

Replying to one of the reporters, GV Prakash revealed that he received appreciation from several music composers including AR Rahman. The actor, who has worked with the Oscar-winner musician, shared that he received a call from him as he praised the actor for his work.

(A file photo of AR Rahman and GV Prakash | Image: Instagram)

“He asked me about a lot of things from the film and how I did all that. I have worked with him as an assistant, and so, when it comes from him, it feels good. I have composed a lot of films, but this is the first time Rahman sir called and wished me well. Several other music composers have also praised the music,” he added.

(A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Instagram)

GV Prakash's background music to highlight the emotional journey of the characters in Captain Miller.

GV Prakash starrer Rebel is a politically charged story of a Tamil student in Kerala

In Rebel, GV Prakash will play the titular role of a Tamil student who gets bullied by the local political party in Kerala. The trailer starts on a romantic note but takes a violent turn when a group of local politicians find out that a girl from their community is romancing a Tamil boy. Sharing the trailer, GV Prakash claimed that the movie is based on a real incident. The film has music by GV Prakash himself. The film features Mamitha Baiju, Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva in pivotal roles.