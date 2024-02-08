Advertisement

HanuMan hit the big screen on January 12, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti holiday. The film is headlined by Teja Sajja and is directed by Prashanth Verma. At the end of its three-day theatrical run, the film minted a staggering ₹40.65 crore. In an astonishing feat, the superhero movie has surpassed the opening day collection of the Yash starrer KGF and Rishab Shetty’s Kantrara.

HanuMan achieves astonishing feat at the box office

HanuMan hit the big screen alongside other industry biggies like Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller. The film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role was released pan-India in eleven languages. The movie opened to ₹8.05 crore on day 1, from which ₹2.1 crore came from Hindi language only. On the opening weekend collection, the film has amassed a total of ₹40.65 crore, out of which ₹12 crore is from the Hindi language.

An official poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/Instagram

Trade analysts Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Here’s the BIGGG SURPRISE… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara , at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right!” He further noted that the HanuMan has become the first hit of 2024. The analyst wrote, “#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.”

Advertisement

Here’s the BIGGG SURPRISE… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right!#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its… pic.twitter.com/OkzYxnmkmc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024

On the other hand, the Hindi version of Yash starrer Kantara minted ₹s7.52 crore on the opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. KGF Chapter 1 raked in ₹9.2 crore from its Hindi version on the opening weekend.

Advertisement

HanuMan races past Guntur Kaaram on the third day of release

HanuMan continued its triumphant journey at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 15.50 crore on day 3 of its release, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

HanuMan official poster | Image: Teja Sajja/Instagram

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram minted ₹14.25 Cr on day 3.