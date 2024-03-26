Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, enjoyed a great run at the theatres before making its debut on the OTT platform. A few days ago, the makers released the Telugu version on ZEE5. Now, director Prasanth Varma has announced that the film will be release in three other regional languages - Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

When and where to watch Tamil, Malayalam and Kanndana versions of HanuMan?

The film in the other three regional languages will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5. The director took to his X handle to announce the news with the poster and wrote, "Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of #HanuMan premieres April 5th on @DisneyPlusHS #HanuManOnHotstar." So all the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam audiences get ready to watch HanuMan in the comfort of your home.

What do we know about HanuMan?

It is a superhero flick with a mythological connection. The main lead, Teja Sajja gets the powers of Lord Hanuman in the film who fights evil. The film gained praise for its visual effects and amazing climax. The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem.

HanuMan collected over ₹400 crores worldwide after being made on a budget of less than ₹30 crores. Owing to the success, the makers announced the sequel, which will see Lord Hanuman joining forces with Hanumantha (played by Teja Sajja). A war against the evil. The sequel to the film is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2025.