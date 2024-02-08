English
Hariram Dwivedi, renowned hindi poet, dies at 87, PM Modi mourns his demise

Hari Bhaiya Dwivedi, who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist and litterateur Pandit Hariram, popularly known as Hari Bhaiya Dwivedi died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 87. His family confirmed the news to PTI on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi mourns Hari Bhaiya Dwivedi's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and expressed condolences on his death. Expressing grief over Dwivedi's passing, Modi said, "हिंदी साहित्य के मूर्धन्य रचनाकार और काशी के निवासी पंडित हरिराम द्विवेदी जी के निधन से दुखी हूं। अंगनइया और जीवनदायिनी गंगा जैसे कविता संग्रहों और अपनी विभिन्न रचनाओं के साथ, वे हमेशा हमारे जीवन में उपस्थित रहेंगे। 
उन्हें श्रीचरणों में स्थान मिले, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है।, which roughly translates to, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet."

Details about Hari Bhaiya Dwivedi's death

According to his family members, Hari Bhaiya Dwivedi -- who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday. The late poet's family members said the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for several months. His health worsened late on Sunday and he succumbed the following day. They said Dwivedi's last rites will be performed after his eldest son returns from Odisha.

(Inputs from PTI)

