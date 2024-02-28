English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 18:43 IST

Harsh Goenka shares video of toddler serving at 'Honest restaurant'; leaves all in splits

The video shows little girl coming toward the camera and asking the person recording what they would like to have for dinner that day. Watch what happened next.

Purnima Mishra
Harsh Goenka
Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka/ Facebook/@RPGGroup | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Extremely active on the microblogging site Twitter, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka mostly shares fun and light-hearted posts. Those who follow him, also know the fact that these feel-good posts are enough to make anybody's day. And yet again, he shared one video on his Twitter handle in which a little girl has a cute offering dressed as a restaurant owner.

The video opens up showing a little girl coming towards the camera and asking the person recording what they would like to have for dinner that day. The cutest part of the video is when the little girl acts as if she was a server at a restaurant and will bring out whatever dish that the person recording asks for. However, what leaves all in splits is when the person recording the video asks for something that leaves the toddler confused. Watch:

As the video progressed, the text on it reads, “What an honest restaurant, I love it.” It shows the girl straight up to let the person recording know that she does not serve “some peace and quiet” as they have asked for. Harsh Goenka tweeted the video with the caption, “So cute," accompanied by a few smiling emoticons and heart emojis. Harsh Goenka has mostly been seen sharing positive and funny content. 

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video emerged on Twitter and since then it has garnered around 22.7k views accompanied by several likes and comments. People were seen expressing their emotions about the video as "Lovely Sir, we need to train in Indian schools too," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Excellent presence of mind....cutie pie." The third user exclaimed, "Cutie than the cute - Barbie doll !!!" What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka/ Facebook/@RPGGroup

Advertisement

Published April 24th, 2022 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

42 minutes ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

19 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HawkEye founder shuts down England over igniting DRS controversy

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Over 1,100 Participate in Traditional 'Palkhi Yatra' at BAPS Temple

    World22 minutes ago

  3. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries23 minutes ago

  4. Ambanis Kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities With Anna Seva

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Spreads at 3 Buildings in Srinagar, Rescue Underway | Video

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo