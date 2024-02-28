Advertisement

Extremely active on the microblogging site Twitter, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka mostly shares fun and light-hearted posts. Those who follow him, also know the fact that these feel-good posts are enough to make anybody's day. And yet again, he shared one video on his Twitter handle in which a little girl has a cute offering dressed as a restaurant owner.

The video opens up showing a little girl coming towards the camera and asking the person recording what they would like to have for dinner that day. The cutest part of the video is when the little girl acts as if she was a server at a restaurant and will bring out whatever dish that the person recording asks for. However, what leaves all in splits is when the person recording the video asks for something that leaves the toddler confused. Watch:

As the video progressed, the text on it reads, “What an honest restaurant, I love it.” It shows the girl straight up to let the person recording know that she does not serve “some peace and quiet” as they have asked for. Harsh Goenka tweeted the video with the caption, “So cute," accompanied by a few smiling emoticons and heart emojis. Harsh Goenka has mostly been seen sharing positive and funny content.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video emerged on Twitter and since then it has garnered around 22.7k views accompanied by several likes and comments. People were seen expressing their emotions about the video as "Lovely Sir, we need to train in Indian schools too," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Excellent presence of mind....cutie pie." The third user exclaimed, "Cutie than the cute - Barbie doll !!!" What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

Image: Twitter/@hvgoenka/ Facebook/@RPGGroup