Prabhas starrer Salaar is all set to hit the screens in Japan. Indian movies have previously tasted commercial success in the country. After creating a rage at the worldwide box office in late last year, Salaar is expected to mint millions in Japan as well. Before Salaar, Prabhas' Baahubali franchise has performed well in the region. However, the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office does not belong to the Telugu superstar or anyone from Bollywood.

Salaar poster | Image: IMDb

This Tamil star reigns supreme at Japan box office

According to Japanese distributor Keizo, Rajinikanth holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan. The Tamil superstar's Muthu (1995) has minted 400M Yen ($3.06M) at the Japanese box office. The number 2 and 3 spots are occupied by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 and Baahubali respectively. Both movies have been directed by SS Rajamouli. Another film of the Rebel star, Saaho, cliched the 4th spot with 35M Yen ($235K) earnings, followed by Magadheera, starring Ram Charan, at the 5th spot.

A still from Baahubali film | Image: IMDb

It will be interesting to witness if Salaar can enter the record books at the Japan box office.

All you need to know about Salaar Japan release

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is gearing for a grand release in Japanese theatres in July this year. Going by the recent poster and release promo, the action drama will release in theatres on July 5.

Hombale Films, the production house of KGF and Salaar, reposted the Japan release poster and teaser on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Its second part, titled Shouryanga Parvam, will reportedly go on the floors this year.