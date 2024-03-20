Advertisement

Eiza Gonzalez is currently gearing up for the release of her next project, 3 Body Problem. The series is set to release on Netflix on March 21. Ahead of the same, Eiza Gonzalez opened up about the painfully narrow scope of roles up for grabs, when it comes to being an actress of Latin descent.

Eiza Gonzalez recalls having an identity crisis



In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Eiza Gonzalez spoke out against what appears to be a never-ending stereotyping of the Latin community - specially women - on screen. She recalls grappling with an identity crisis issue attempting to make herself stand out so as to rise above the same regurgitated "sexy" roles.

She said, "I just think it’s an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman. It’s so disappointing and it’s so pathetic. I had an identity crisis for a very long time. I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?" Calling it "single-handedly the biggest challenge of (her) career", Eiza added, "None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me."

Barbie star America Ferrera too has previously addressed the stereotyping



America Ferrera, who last featured in Barbie, has in the past, also called out the blatant typecasting of the Latino community on screen. The actress also called upon the industry to do better, in honour of the generations of Latino artistes who have held down the fort in this regard, despite being offered stereotypical roles.

Speaking at the National Hispanic Coalition's 2020 Impact Awards Gala, she said, "For a very long time, I felt very alone and isolated as a Latina in this industry. I know many of us in this room have felt that way. But we can write the new mandate for Latinos in this industry...We are living in an era brought upon by many, many generations of Latino and Latina actors, producers, writers, directors, who stayed the course, and they paved the path..."