×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez Calls Out Sexualisation Of Latin Women In Hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez will next be seen in sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. The actress recently shared her take on being typecast owing to her Latin identity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez | Image:Eiza Gonzalez/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eiza Gonzalez is currently gearing up for the release of her next project, 3 Body Problem. The series is set to release on Netflix on March 21. Ahead of the same, Eiza Gonzalez opened up about the painfully narrow scope of roles up for grabs, when it comes to being an actress of Latin descent.

Advertisement

Eiza Gonzalez recalls having an identity crisis


In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Eiza Gonzalez spoke out against what appears to be a never-ending stereotyping of the Latin community - specially women - on screen. She recalls grappling with an identity crisis issue attempting to make herself stand out so as to rise above the same regurgitated "sexy" roles. 

Advertisement


She said, "I just think it’s an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman. It’s so disappointing and it’s so pathetic. I had an identity crisis for a very long time. I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?" Calling it "single-handedly the biggest challenge of (her) career", Eiza added, "None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me."

Advertisement

Barbie star America Ferrera too has previously addressed the stereotyping


America Ferrera, who last featured in Barbie, has in the past, also called out the blatant typecasting of the Latino community on screen. The actress also called upon the industry to do better, in honour of the generations of Latino artistes who have held down the fort in this regard, despite being offered stereotypical roles.

Advertisement


Speaking at the National Hispanic Coalition's 2020 Impact Awards Gala, she said, "For a very long time, I felt very alone and isolated as a Latina in this industry. I know many of us in this room have felt that way. But we can write the new mandate for Latinos in this industry...We are living in an era brought upon by many, many generations of Latino and Latina actors, producers, writers, directors, who stayed the course, and they paved the path..." 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

3 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

4 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

5 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

6 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

9 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

9 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

9 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

12 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

12 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

13 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

15 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

15 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

19 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

24 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

26 minutes ago
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Electoral Bond Mindma

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo