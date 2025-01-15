A Cinematic Treat: Filmmaker Wim Wenders Films To Be Screened In Thiruvananthapuram

Hot on the heels of IFFK 2024, film lovers in Kerala have a special treat in store.

A collection of 18 films by renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened on February 10 and 11 as part of the Thiruvananthapuram leg of "Wim Wenders -- King of the Road -- The India Tour." The celebrated filmmaker will be in the city during these days, and engage with the film fraternity, scholars and students, according to a release issued by the 'Goethe-Institut' here on Tuesday.

The tour is planned by Film Heritage Foundation, in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and Goethe-Institut, with the latter partnering with Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and Kerala Chalachitra Academy for the screening of Wender's films.

The package, comprising Wenders' classics, including short films and documentaries, will be screened at KSFDC-owned Kairali, Sree and Nila Complex in the city.

The films have been meticulously curated by Wim Wenders in association with Film Heritage Foundation. The screenings are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, it said.

The unique 25-day retrospective tour, beginning on February 5 in Mumbai, also covers Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

Known as a pioneer of the New German Cinema of the 1970s, Wim Wenders is one of the leading figures of contemporary world cinema.

The work of the screenwriter, director, producer, photographer and author includes multiple award-winning feature-length and documentary films, photo exhibitions presented worldwide, as well as numerous photo books, film books and text collections.

His films 'PARIS', 'TEXAS' (1984) and 'WINGS OF DESIRE' (1987) are part of the international canon of film heritage, as are his innovative documentaries 'PINA', 'BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB' and 'THE SALT OF THE EARTH', the release said.

His two most recent films had their world premiere at the Festival de Cannes in 2023: 'ANSELM', his documentary film in 3D about the artist Anselm Kiefer, and his Japanese feature film 'PERFECT DAYS', for which lead actor Kōji Yakusho received the award for Best Actor in Cannes.

'PERFECT DAYS' became Wenders' internationally most successful film and was nominated for an Oscar in the "International Feature Film" category in 2024.

Looking forward to his India tour with great excitement, Wim Wenders said, "In all my travels around the world over the years, it seems astonishing that somehow, India fell off the map, not just because it is a country with an abundance of landscapes and images to explore, but also because it is a country where cinema is like a religion." "I have known of Film Heritage Foundation's dedication to preserving, restoring and bringing India's precious film heritage back to contemporary audiences, so I was very happy when I was invited to come to India for a retrospective of my films. I am excited to have the opportunity to travel across the country and present my films," he added.

Syed Ibrahim, Director, Goethe-Zentrum, Thiruvananthapuram, said this event is sure to be received enthusiastically by the discerning film lovers of Kerala, and of the capital city in particular.

Goethe-Institut is Germany's cultural institute promoting language and cultural exchange worldwide.