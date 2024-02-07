English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Adam Harrison, Son Of Pawn Stars' Lead Rick Harrison Dies Due To Alleged Drug Overdose

The son of Pawn Stars' fame Rick Harrison, Adam Harrison has passed away at the age of 39 and the reason for his death has been reported as a drug overdose.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adam Harrison with Rick Harrison
Adam Harrison with Rick Harrison | Image:Instagram/rick_harrison
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adam Harrison, the 39-year-old son of Pawn Stars' famed Rick Harrison, has tragically passed away on January 20. The cause of his death has been reported as a drug overdose. The details surrounding the circumstances of his death, including when and where it occurred and the specific substance involved, remain shrouded in mystery. TMZ reports the case to be under investigation currently.

Harrison family releases statement over Adam Harrison’s death

The Harrison family, who are dealing with this devastating loss, released a statement to TMZ and expressed, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the family shared. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is actively looking into the matter, seeking clarity on the events leading to Adam's untimely demise.

The Harrison family | Image: Instagram/rick_harrison

What was the cause of Adam Harrison’s death?

A spokesperson for Rick Harrison informed the news outlet that Adam recently succumbed to a fatal overdose, with the family learning about this today. While Corey and Jake, Rick's other sons, regularly feature on Rick's Instagram and social media accounts, Adam maintained a low profile. Despite having an Instagram page, his posts were infrequent.

For the unversed, Adam had previously assisted at the family's pawn shop but distanced himself from it in recent times and never made an appearance on the TV show ever since.

Adam Harrison | Image: File

More about Pawn Stars

This renowned American reality television series chronicles the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Established in 1989 and originally run by patriarch Richard "Old Man" Harrison, the show now centres on Rick Harrison and other family members. The series, produced by Leftfield Pictures, offers viewers a glimpse into the 24-hour family business based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pawn Stars poster | Image: Instagram/rick_harrison

Adam Harrison is now survived by his father Rick Harrison and brothers Jake Harrison-Corey Harrison and Rick’s four partners.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

