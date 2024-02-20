Advertisement

The People's Choice Awards, held on February 18 saw several celebrities grace the Los Angeles red carpet, ahead of their peers being awarded their accolades. Simu Liu hosted the event. Adam Sandler's People's Choice Icon Award win, however, came with an appreciable dose of the actor's own brand of humour.

Adam Sandler orchestrates hilarious award mix up



Adam Sandler's People's Choice Award win was presented by good friend Jennifer Aniston. Post a sweet tribute by the actress, Adam came up on stage and proceeded to deliver an acceptance speech which was geared towards declaring him to be the pick for the sexiest man alive. The satirical speech - characteristically Sandler - received a roaring response from the audience.

He said, "My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah? To the PEOPLE Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time. Can I get another hell yeah?..."

Adam Sandler appears to be reinventing his professional persona



Adam Sandler off late, has been dabbling on the dark side of cinema, in terms of content. Having built his cinematic legacy on his impeccable comic timing and unmissable comic screen presence, some of the actor's projects in recent times, have been a jerk shift from the same - serving as a steady reminder of his sheer range and prowess as an actor.

For instance, Sandler will next be seen in Spaceman as an astronaut drifting in space as he tries to keep his relationship alive with his pregnant wife, back on earth. Back in 2022, Adam featured in Hustle as a down in the dumps NBA scout in search of his next big sign. Another worthy mention in this regard, is 2019 film Uncut Gems in which Sandler plays a gambling addict.