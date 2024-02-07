Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

After Jonathan Majors' Firing, THIS Actor To Be Roped In As Kang In Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Denzel Washington's son John David Washington might replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the latter's exit.

Republic Entertainment Desk
John David Washington
John David Washington | Image: John David Washington
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fired Jonathan Majors immediately after the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment. After the announcement, it is being rumoured that Golden Globe nominee John David Washington could replace the formar actor. The Tenet star will be becoming the next Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  This speculation arises following Majors' reported termination from the role after his guilty conviction in December.

Consideration going on amid the Kang's role shakeup

The potential casting of John David Washington follows the unexpected departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed Kang in both the Disney+ series Loki and the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The MCU had initially positioned Kang as a significant antagonist, set to play a central role in the upcoming Avengers installment now referred to as Avengers 5 or The Kang Dynasty.

Recent reports had suggested that Colman Domingo was also under consideration for the pivotal Kang role. Domingo, known for his Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria, expressed his interest in joining either Marvel or DC's cinematic universes, particularly leaning towards portraying a villain.

"When it comes to Marvel and DC, I'm like, 'I think I'm ready now.' I'm worked out, fit, I think I want to play a villain," said the 54-year-old actor. "I just want to be the villain. I don't want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really nasty, dirty work."

Impact of association with Marvel's on Jonathan Majors' Career

Following Majors' removal from the Kang role, the actor has faced repercussions in his career, losing roles in projects like the music biopic Otis and Zelma and The Man in My Basement. Additionally, his bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, originally set for release last month, has been removed from Disney's schedule.

As the speculation around John David Washington continues, fans await official announcements from Marvel regarding the casting for the pivotal Kang The Conqueror character in the MCU.
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

